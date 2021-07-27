Garde Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 18.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,903,194,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $223,388,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $177,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,983. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $166.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $258.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

