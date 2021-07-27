Garde Capital Inc. Purchases 101 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $3,012,719,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $594,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 796.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,726 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $144.00. 52,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,040. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $104.00 and a one year high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $179.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.01.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.96.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $4,282,308.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 509,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,295,113.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

