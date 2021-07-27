Garde Capital Inc. Sells 4,209 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.8% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $5.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.24. 1,547,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,198,084. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $256.45 and a 52-week high of $368.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

