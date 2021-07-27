GATX (NYSE:GATX) Upgraded by Susquehanna to Positive

Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

GATX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised GATX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded GATX from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.99.

GATX stock opened at $90.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.52. GATX has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.98.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GATX will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,329,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,784.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $904,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in GATX by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in GATX by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in GATX by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GATX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in GATX by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

