GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $55.99

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.99, but opened at $52.01. GDS shares last traded at $53.20, with a volume of 20,913 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDS. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -67.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.77.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GDS by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of GDS by 1.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GDS by 19.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of GDS by 2.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

