General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

General Electric (NYSE:GE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.92, but opened at $13.41. General Electric shares last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 1,030,784 shares traded.

The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.2% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 2nd.

About General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

