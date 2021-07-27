Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) Short Interest Down 94.1% in July

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GENH remained flat at $$0.85 during trading on Tuesday. 5,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,961. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90. Generation Hemp has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Generation Hemp, Inc operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

