Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,128 Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Foghorn Therapeutics worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHTX. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,792,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $932,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

FHTX stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Foghorn Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.