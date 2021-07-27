Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of C&F Financial worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFFI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 298.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 61.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 103.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in C&F Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. C&F Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.58.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $34.83 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The company's Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

