Givaudan’s (GVDNY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GVDNY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a $96.89 price target on shares of Givaudan and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 price target on shares of Givaudan and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Givaudan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.45.

Shares of Givaudan stock opened at $96.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.98. The company has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 0.48. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $97.80.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

