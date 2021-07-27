Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,107 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $9,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of GBCI opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $67.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

