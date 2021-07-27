Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $872,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 155.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 43,279 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,655 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ford Motor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,893 shares during the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

