Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT opened at $138.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,671 shares of company stock valued at $44,492,295 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

