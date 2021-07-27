Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 536 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $149.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.74. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.56.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.