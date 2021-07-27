Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Receives GBX 358.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 358.40 ($4.68).

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 319.80 ($4.18) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 952.68. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 339.40 ($4.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47. The stock has a market cap of £42.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.49.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

