Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. South State CORP. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VIAC. Gabelli raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.10.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

