Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 89.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,215,000 after purchasing an additional 760,028 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 724.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 829,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 729,035 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 131.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,262,000 after purchasing an additional 708,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,812,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 415.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 400,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ENV shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.