Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth $24,124,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $679,000. MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $5,863,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 28.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CF opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.36. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC boosted their target price on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.