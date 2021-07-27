Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $683,000 Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSU. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KSU stock opened at $267.41 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $152.18 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on KSU. Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

