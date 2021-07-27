Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 2,718 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 7,899.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,520 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 48.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,884 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth about $76,104,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,862,000 after purchasing an additional 544,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $93.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $98.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.69.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

