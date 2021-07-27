Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 7,410 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.4% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.