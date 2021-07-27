Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,641 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.27% of Global X MLP ETF worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 70,043 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

MLPA opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.09. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $41.54.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.