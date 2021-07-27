GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading Up 26.8% Over Last 7 Days

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $678,088.48 and approximately $6,527.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0378 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,831.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,302.80 or 0.05781348 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $502.50 or 0.01261575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.12 or 0.00341735 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00123810 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.74 or 0.00566733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.00335857 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.21 or 0.00259113 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

