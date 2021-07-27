GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GNNDY stock traded down $5.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.63. 54 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.66. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1 year low of $185.85 and a 1 year high of $286.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.52.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $666.14 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that GN Store Nord A/S will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GNNDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.00.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

