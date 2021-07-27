goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Given New C$178.00 Price Target at Desjardins

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its target price raised by research analysts at Desjardins from C$168.00 to C$178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of goeasy in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.80.

Get goeasy alerts:

OTCMKTS EHMEF remained flat at $$123.96 on Tuesday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.06. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $130.34.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.