Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Receives $10.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th.

Get Gogo alerts:

In other Gogo news, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Gogo by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Gogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. Gogo has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.80.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.