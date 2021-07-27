Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.230-$-1.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.97 million-$187.97 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $5.90 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.41.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,979. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.50. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

