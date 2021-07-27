Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.12% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GCOR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after purchasing an additional 269,938 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

NYSEARCA:GCOR opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.94. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $52.70.

