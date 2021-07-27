Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 528,156 Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 1,463.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 564,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Yatsen were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YSG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,735,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,007,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Shares of YSG opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. Yatsen Holding Limited has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $220.47 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

