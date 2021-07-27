Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 602,890 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 1,005.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 662,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602,890 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $6,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMRX. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chimerix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 6,950 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $54,418.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,486.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix stock opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. Chimerix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $614.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 49.70% and a negative net margin of 2,344.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

