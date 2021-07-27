Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 66.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 145,596 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,813,000 after buying an additional 1,071,792 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at $24,251,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,318,000 after purchasing an additional 235,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $10,416,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at $11,598,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.94.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.27.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

