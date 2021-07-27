Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 12,037 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Exponent worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,111,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Exponent by 428.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,573,000 after purchasing an additional 196,157 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,016,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Exponent by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 543,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,428,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Exponent by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 141,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

EXPO opened at $95.55 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $102.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

