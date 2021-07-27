Gores Holdings V (NASDAQ:GRSV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 79,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 600,969 shares.The stock last traded at $9.97 and had previously closed at $9.98.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gores Holdings V by 5,615.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gores Holdings V by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

