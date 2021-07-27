Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,628 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Lincoln National by 2.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 35.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Lincoln National by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

LNC stock opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

