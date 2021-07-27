Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $302,000 in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 361 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 45.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $781.21 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $310.27 and a one year high of $901.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $830.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.20.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $476.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.96%.

FCNCA has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.