Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 50,113 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 23,418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 43,798 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,266,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,669 shares in the company, valued at $634,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162 over the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MUR opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.74. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $25.97.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

