Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

NYSE EXP opened at $134.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.45. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.98 and a 52 week high of $153.71.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 11,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.61, for a total transaction of $1,652,382.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,035,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,715 shares of company stock worth $7,297,968 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

