Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 2,982 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KSS. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $161,471,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,445,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,325,000 after buying an additional 1,583,353 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4,141.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,071,000 after buying an additional 1,508,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,682,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.88.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

