Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on August 16th

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.26 on Tuesday, hitting C$86.84. 79,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,529. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$83.20. The company has a market cap of C$5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 9.26. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$71.66 and a one year high of C$87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29.

GRT.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$91.44.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

