Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE GPK traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

GPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

