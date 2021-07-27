Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Trading Up 5.9%

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)’s stock price was up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.54 and last traded at $18.52. Approximately 146,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,097,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 86,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

