Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

Shares of GLDD opened at $14.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $968.22 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $177.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $138,255.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,945.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

