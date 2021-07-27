Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Great Southern Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, July 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 28.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

GSBC stock opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.29. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $34.32 and a one year high of $60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $234,890.00. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at $295,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,850 shares of company stock worth $558,245. Corporate insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,690,000 after purchasing an additional 85,059 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 78.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 26.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

