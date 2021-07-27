Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 106.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $95.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.17 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.40. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $143.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.40.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $655,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,284,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,370.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,100 shares of company stock worth $11,814,492 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

