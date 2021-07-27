Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,885 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of American Assets Trust worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1,087.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust stock opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.26.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $675,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 91,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,783. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.