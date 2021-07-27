Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSXMA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.27.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

