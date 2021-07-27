Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 14,679 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,679 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 239,899 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,950,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,259,000 after purchasing an additional 101,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CVB Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46,654 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,621,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,702,000 after acquiring an additional 160,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.12.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

