Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Receives GBX 170 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 170 ($2.22).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNC shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of LON GNC traded up GBX 4.30 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 133.20 ($1.74). The company had a trading volume of 3,143,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £701.36 million and a PE ratio of -18.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 134.14. Greencore Group has a 1-year low of GBX 87.25 ($1.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 174.30 ($2.28).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

