Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Get Greenlane alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GNLN. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 117,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. Greenlane has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $310.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.02 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Greenlane will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Greenlane news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $139,030.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $155,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,205.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,533 shares of company stock valued at $515,882 in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 3,762.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 613,501 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 1st quarter valued at $2,060,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 386,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 114,895 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,246,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.