Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.40 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 11.29%.

NASDAQ GLRE opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.34. Greenlight Capital Re has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, Director Daniel Roitman purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $497,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 340,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,058.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

